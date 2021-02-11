What Siouxlanders can expect after receiving COVID-19 vaccination

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than a thousand Siouxlanders were able to get their COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. They were in group 1B, which includes those 65 and older, law enforcement officers, and those who work with children. But after receiving the vaccine, there are a few common side effects that can occur.

“Such a smooth process, I was very surprised how it went,” said Christine Madden, a COVID-19 vaccine recipient.

“It was very well organized and went smoothly,” said John Daniels, another COVID-19 vaccine recipient.

Madden and Daniels are just two of 1,200 Siouxlanders at the first, large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday.

“So it has been sore, I did feel a little achy but it went away it was that long honestly,” said Madden.

Chief Medical Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Dr. Larry Volz said vaccine side effects tend to occur within a day or two after the injection.

“The vast majority of them are at least having pain in their arm that can last a couple days to even up to a week and some people have headache muscle aches, joint aches, and even a fever,” said Volz.

But if your symptoms seem to worsen or are not going away after a few days, it’s best to consult your physician.

“If you are having symptoms shortness of breath, really server other type of systems, like chest pains, call your doctor and let them sort it out of these symptoms are related to the vaccine or if they are unrelated to the vaccine,” said Dr. Volz.

The next vaccine clinic is set to take place on Friday at the Tyson Events Center where nearly 2,000 people will be vaccinated but Dr. Volz says Siouxlanders shouldn’t let their guard down just because the number of people being vaccinated is going up…

“The community still needs to be cautious because we are vaccinating people were are not at full immunity, so people still need to be very cautious because we can still surge again,” said Volz.

“We still need to be proactive we still need to wear our masks if you’re able to get the vaccine I think it’s a great step to get that done just so we can keep our community safe,” said Madden.