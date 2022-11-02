(KCAU) — Getting involved in politics may sound complicated and too much to follow, but KCAU has a breakdown of what Siouxlanders will be voting for when they head to the polls. The results of the elections below can be found right here at your local election headquarters.

FEDERAL RACES

Iowa

Iowa U.S. Senate

Senators represent their states by using their votes to act on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations, and treaties between countries. Each state has two representatives, one functions on a federal level, the other functions on a state level.

Candidates on the ballots include:

Mike Franken, Democrat

Chuck Grassley, Republican

Iowa U.S. House Representatives

The U.S. House is part of the legislative branch, and each state’s House representatives vote on making and passing laws. States have different amounts of representatives based on population which is separated into districts. Each state has two types of representatives for each district, the state representative and the U.S. Representative. One acts on a state level and the other acts on a federal level, and they are intended to act as the population’s voice.

Candidates on the ballots for each district include:

District 1

Christina Bohannan, Democrat

Incumbent (current position holder) Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican

District 2

Liz Mathis, Democrat

Incumbent Ashley Hinson, Republican

District 3

Incumbent Cindy Axne, Democrat

Zach Nunn, Republican

District 4

Ryan Melton, Democrat

Incumbent Randy Feenstra, Republican

Bryan Holder, Liberty Caucus

NEBRASKA

U.S. House Representatives

District 1

Incumbent Mike Flood, Republican

Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat

District 2

Incumbent Don Bacon, Republican

Tony Vargas, Democrat

District 3

Incumbent Adrian Smith, Republican

David Else, Democrat

Mark Elworth Jr., Legalize Marijuana Now Party

SOUTH DAKOTA

U.S. Senate

Brian Bengs, Democrat

Tamara Lesnar, Libertarian

Incumbent John Thune, Republican

U.S. House Representatives

Collin Duprel, Libertarian

Incumbent Dusty Johnson, Republican

STATEWIDE RACES

IOWA

Iowa Governor

Governors implement state laws and they oversee the operation of the state’s executive branch. They can issue executive orders, executive budgets, legislative proposals, and vetoes.

Candidates running for governor are as follows:

Diedre Dejear, Democrat

Incumbent Kim Reynolds, Republican

Rick Stewart, Libertarian

Iowa Secretary of State

Each state’s respective Secretary of State is responsible for carrying through the President’s foreign policies.

Candidates appearing on the ballot are as follows:

Joel Miller, Democrat

Incumbent Paul Pate, Republican

Iowa Auditor

The state’s auditor reviews the accounts of counties, cities, school districts, and other governmental subdivisions. The auditor will publish their reports for public record.

Candidates for the auditor are as follows:

Incumbent Rob Sand, Democrat

Todd Halbur, Republican

Iowa Treasurer

The office of the State Treasurer serves as the bank, and the treasurer manages the funds inside. They issue and manage debt via bond sales for state projects.

Incumbent Mike Fitzgerald, Democrat

Roby Smith, Republican

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

The state’s Secretary of Agriculture manages agricultural research, and profides information on food, natural resources, rural development, and nutrition.

Candidates for Secretary of Agriculture are as follows:

John Norwood, Democrat

Incumbent Mike Naig, Republican

Iowa Attorney General

State Attorney Generals are sometimes referred to as “the people’s lawyer,” because they serve as the state’s representative of public interest. Additionally, they provide council provides count agencies and legislatures.

Candidates for Attorney General are as follows:

Incumbent Tom Miller, Democrat

Brenna Bird, Republican

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor

Jim Pillen, Republican

Carol Blood, Democrat

Scott Zimmerman, Libertarian

Nebraska Treasurer

Incumbent John Murante, Republicans

Katrina Tomsen, Libertarian

Nebraska Attorney General

Mike Hilgers, Republican

Larry Bolinger, Legalize Marijuana Now

Nebraska Auditor

Mike Foley, Republican

Gene Siadek, Libertarian

Leroy Lopez, Legalize Marijuana Now

South Dakota

South Dakota Governor

Jamie Smith, Democrat

Tracey Quint, Libertarian

Incumbent Kristi Noem, Republican

South Dakota Secretary of State

Thomas Cool, Democrat

Monae Johnson, Republican

South Dakota State Auditor

Stephanie Marty, Democrat

Rene Meyer, Libertarian

Richard Sattgast, Republican

South Dakota State Treasurer

John Cunningham, Democrat

Incumbent Josh Haeder, Republican

STATE LEGISLATURE

Iowa

Iowa State Senate

District 1

Jackie Smith, Democrat

Rocky De Witt, Republican

District 6

Jason Schultz, Republican

David Davis, Libertarian

Iowa State Representative

District 2

Steve Hansen, Democrat

Robert Henderson, Republican

District 6

James Eliason, Democrat

Megan Jones, Republican

District 10

John Wills, Republican

Dan Wahl, Independent

District 13

Ken Carlson, Republican

Amy Janowski, Libertarian

Nebraska

Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska is the only state that is unicameral, meaning they don’t have democratic or republican parties. Instead, the Nebraska Legislature handles making laws and using funds.

Candidates for Nebraska Legislature are as follows:

District 16

Incumbent Ben Hansen

Connie Petersen

District 22

Incumbent Mike Moser

Roy Zach

District 40

Barry DeKay

Incumbent Keith Kube

South Dakota

South Dakota State Senate

District 16

Donn Larson, Democrat

Incumbent Jim Bolin, Republican

Brian Burge, Independent

District 18

Fredrick Bender, Democrat

Incumbent Jean Hunhoff, Republican

South Dakota State Representative

District 16

(This district requires two representatives)

Matt Ness, Democrat

Incumbent Kevin Jensen, Republican

Karla Lems, Republican

District 17

(This district requires two representatives)

Bekki Engquist-Schroeder, Democrat

Bill Shorma, Republican

Chris Kassin, Republican

District 18

(This district requires two representatives)

Incumbent Ryan Cwach, Democrat

Jay Williams, Democrat

Julie Auch, Republican

Incumbent Mike Stevens, Republican

STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES

Ballot Measures allow voters to use their vote to decide on laws, bonding issues, or constitutional amendments.

Iowa

Right to Bear Arms – Constitution Amended

Yes

No

Nebraska

Proposed Amendment 1 – Airport service expansion

For

Against

Initiated Measure 432 – Photo ID for Voting

For

Against

Initiated Measure 433 – $15 minimum wage

For

Against

South Dakota

Amendment D – Medicaid Expansion

Title: An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.

Yes

No

Initiated Measure 27 – Marijuana Legalization

Title: An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.

Yes

No

COUNTY / LOCAL

Iowa

Woodbury County Attorney

County Attorney’s oversee the prosecuting criminal violations and enforce forfeited bonds.

Candidates for Woodbury County Attorney are as follows:

Incumbent Patrick Jennings, Democrat

James Loomis Republican

County Supervisors

County Supervisors oversee county planning such as budgeting, drainage districts, zoning, public safety, public health, etc. Some counties are broken down into districts, so they may have a board of supervisors to represent the area as a whole.

County Supervisor candidates are as follows:

Woodbury County Supervisor District 2

Jeremy Dumkrieger, Democrat

Daniel Bittinger, Republican

Monona County Supervisor District 2

Incumbent Tom Brouillette, Democrat

Sandy Bubke, Independent

Sioux County Supervisor District 3

Dan Altena, Republican

John Skilbred, Democrat

Nebraska

County Commissioners

County Commissioners are like County Supervisors, but their duties will vary by area.

Candidates for County Commissioners are as follows:

Dakota County Commisioner

Martin Hohenstein, Republican

Brian VanBerkum, Republican

Incumbent Larry Albenesius, Democrat

James Hartnett, Democrat

Dakota County Treasurer

Incumbent Dawn Bousquet, Republican Jolene Heinemann, Democrat

Mayors

Mayors manage public relations regarding their respective cities.

Candidates for Mayor on the ballot are as follows:

Oakland Mayor (Burt County)

Incumbent Ted Beckner

Dan Jacobs

Tekamah Mayor (Burt County)

Incumbent Ronald Grass

Jane Walford

Norfolk City Council Ward 4 (Madison County)

Incumbent Andrew McCarthy

Zach Steiner

South Dakota

Clay County Commissioner At-Large

(this position requires two representatives)

Geoffrey Gray-Lobe, Democrat

Constance Moore Nelsen, Democrat

David Thiesse, Republican

James Bohnsack, Republican

Yankton County Commissioner At-Large

(this position requires two representatives)

John Marquardt, Republican

Ryan Heine, Republican

Incumbent Dan Klimisch, Republican

Incumbent Cheri Loest, Independent

Matt Evans, Independent

North Sioux City Ballot Measure 5 – Cap on Medical Cannabis Establishments