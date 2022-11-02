(KCAU) — Getting involved in politics may sound complicated and too much to follow, but KCAU has a breakdown of what Siouxlanders will be voting for when they head to the polls. The results of the elections below can be found right here at your local election headquarters.
FEDERAL RACES
Iowa
Iowa U.S. Senate
Senators represent their states by using their votes to act on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations, and treaties between countries. Each state has two representatives, one functions on a federal level, the other functions on a state level.
Candidates on the ballots include:
- Mike Franken, Democrat
- Chuck Grassley, Republican
Iowa U.S. House Representatives
The U.S. House is part of the legislative branch, and each state’s House representatives vote on making and passing laws. States have different amounts of representatives based on population which is separated into districts. Each state has two types of representatives for each district, the state representative and the U.S. Representative. One acts on a state level and the other acts on a federal level, and they are intended to act as the population’s voice.
Candidates on the ballots for each district include:
District 1
- Christina Bohannan, Democrat
- Incumbent (current position holder) Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Republican
District 2
- Liz Mathis, Democrat
- Incumbent Ashley Hinson, Republican
District 3
- Incumbent Cindy Axne, Democrat
- Zach Nunn, Republican
District 4
- Ryan Melton, Democrat
- Incumbent Randy Feenstra, Republican
- Bryan Holder, Liberty Caucus
NEBRASKA
U.S. House Representatives
District 1
- Incumbent Mike Flood, Republican
- Patty Pansing Brooks, Democrat
District 2
- Incumbent Don Bacon, Republican
- Tony Vargas, Democrat
District 3
- Incumbent Adrian Smith, Republican
- David Else, Democrat
- Mark Elworth Jr., Legalize Marijuana Now Party
SOUTH DAKOTA
U.S. Senate
- Brian Bengs, Democrat
- Tamara Lesnar, Libertarian
- Incumbent John Thune, Republican
U.S. House Representatives
- Collin Duprel, Libertarian
- Incumbent Dusty Johnson, Republican
STATEWIDE RACES
IOWA
Iowa Governor
Governors implement state laws and they oversee the operation of the state’s executive branch. They can issue executive orders, executive budgets, legislative proposals, and vetoes.
Candidates running for governor are as follows:
- Diedre Dejear, Democrat
- Incumbent Kim Reynolds, Republican
- Rick Stewart, Libertarian
Iowa Secretary of State
Each state’s respective Secretary of State is responsible for carrying through the President’s foreign policies.
Candidates appearing on the ballot are as follows:
- Joel Miller, Democrat
- Incumbent Paul Pate, Republican
Iowa Auditor
The state’s auditor reviews the accounts of counties, cities, school districts, and other governmental subdivisions. The auditor will publish their reports for public record.
Candidates for the auditor are as follows:
- Incumbent Rob Sand, Democrat
- Todd Halbur, Republican
Iowa Treasurer
The office of the State Treasurer serves as the bank, and the treasurer manages the funds inside. They issue and manage debt via bond sales for state projects.
- Incumbent Mike Fitzgerald, Democrat
- Roby Smith, Republican
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture
The state’s Secretary of Agriculture manages agricultural research, and profides information on food, natural resources, rural development, and nutrition.
Candidates for Secretary of Agriculture are as follows:
- John Norwood, Democrat
- Incumbent Mike Naig, Republican
Iowa Attorney General
State Attorney Generals are sometimes referred to as “the people’s lawyer,” because they serve as the state’s representative of public interest. Additionally, they provide council provides count agencies and legislatures.
Candidates for Attorney General are as follows:
- Incumbent Tom Miller, Democrat
- Brenna Bird, Republican
Nebraska
Nebraska Governor
- Jim Pillen, Republican
- Carol Blood, Democrat
- Scott Zimmerman, Libertarian
Nebraska Treasurer
- Incumbent John Murante, Republicans
- Katrina Tomsen, Libertarian
Nebraska Attorney General
- Mike Hilgers, Republican
- Larry Bolinger, Legalize Marijuana Now
Nebraska Auditor
- Mike Foley, Republican
- Gene Siadek, Libertarian
- Leroy Lopez, Legalize Marijuana Now
South Dakota
South Dakota Governor
- Jamie Smith, Democrat
- Tracey Quint, Libertarian
- Incumbent Kristi Noem, Republican
South Dakota Secretary of State
- Thomas Cool, Democrat
- Monae Johnson, Republican
South Dakota State Auditor
- Stephanie Marty, Democrat
- Rene Meyer, Libertarian
- Richard Sattgast, Republican
South Dakota State Treasurer
- John Cunningham, Democrat
- Incumbent Josh Haeder, Republican
STATE LEGISLATURE
Iowa
Iowa State Senate
District 1
- Jackie Smith, Democrat
- Rocky De Witt, Republican
District 6
- Jason Schultz, Republican
- David Davis, Libertarian
Iowa State Representative
District 2
- Steve Hansen, Democrat
- Robert Henderson, Republican
District 6
- James Eliason, Democrat
- Megan Jones, Republican
District 10
- John Wills, Republican
- Dan Wahl, Independent
District 13
- Ken Carlson, Republican
- Amy Janowski, Libertarian
Nebraska
Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska is the only state that is unicameral, meaning they don’t have democratic or republican parties. Instead, the Nebraska Legislature handles making laws and using funds.
Candidates for Nebraska Legislature are as follows:
District 16
- Incumbent Ben Hansen
- Connie Petersen
District 22
- Incumbent Mike Moser
- Roy Zach
District 40
- Barry DeKay
- Incumbent Keith Kube
South Dakota
South Dakota State Senate
District 16
- Donn Larson, Democrat
- Incumbent Jim Bolin, Republican
- Brian Burge, Independent
District 18
- Fredrick Bender, Democrat
- Incumbent Jean Hunhoff, Republican
South Dakota State Representative
District 16
(This district requires two representatives)
- Matt Ness, Democrat
- Incumbent Kevin Jensen, Republican
- Karla Lems, Republican
District 17
(This district requires two representatives)
- Bekki Engquist-Schroeder, Democrat
- Bill Shorma, Republican
- Chris Kassin, Republican
District 18
(This district requires two representatives)
Incumbent Ryan Cwach, Democrat
Jay Williams, Democrat
Julie Auch, Republican
Incumbent Mike Stevens, Republican
STATEWIDE BALLOT MEASURES
Ballot Measures allow voters to use their vote to decide on laws, bonding issues, or constitutional amendments.
Iowa
Right to Bear Arms – Constitution Amended
- Yes
- No
Nebraska
Proposed Amendment 1 – Airport service expansion
- For
- Against
Initiated Measure 432 – Photo ID for Voting
- For
- Against
Initiated Measure 433 – $15 minimum wage
- For
- Against
South Dakota
Amendment D – Medicaid Expansion
Title: An initiated amendment to the South Dakota Constitution expanding Medicaid eligibility.
- Yes
- No
Initiated Measure 27 – Marijuana Legalization
Title: An initiated measure legalizing the possession, use, and distribution of marijuana.
- Yes
- No
COUNTY / LOCAL
Iowa
Woodbury County Attorney
County Attorney’s oversee the prosecuting criminal violations and enforce forfeited bonds.
Candidates for Woodbury County Attorney are as follows:
- Incumbent Patrick Jennings, Democrat
- James Loomis Republican
County Supervisors
County Supervisors oversee county planning such as budgeting, drainage districts, zoning, public safety, public health, etc. Some counties are broken down into districts, so they may have a board of supervisors to represent the area as a whole.
County Supervisor candidates are as follows:
Woodbury County Supervisor District 2
- Jeremy Dumkrieger, Democrat
- Daniel Bittinger, Republican
Monona County Supervisor District 2
- Incumbent Tom Brouillette, Democrat
- Sandy Bubke, Independent
Sioux County Supervisor District 3
- Dan Altena, Republican
- John Skilbred, Democrat
Nebraska
County Commissioners
County Commissioners are like County Supervisors, but their duties will vary by area.
Candidates for County Commissioners are as follows:
Dakota County Commisioner
- Martin Hohenstein, Republican
- Brian VanBerkum, Republican
- Incumbent Larry Albenesius, Democrat
- James Hartnett, Democrat
Dakota County Treasurer
Incumbent Dawn Bousquet, Republican
Jolene Heinemann, Democrat
Mayors
Mayors manage public relations regarding their respective cities.
Candidates for Mayor on the ballot are as follows:
Oakland Mayor (Burt County)
- Incumbent Ted Beckner
- Dan Jacobs
Tekamah Mayor (Burt County)
- Incumbent Ronald Grass
- Jane Walford
Norfolk City Council Ward 4 (Madison County)
- Incumbent Andrew McCarthy
- Zach Steiner
South Dakota
Clay County Commissioner At-Large
(this position requires two representatives)
- Geoffrey Gray-Lobe, Democrat
- Constance Moore Nelsen, Democrat
- David Thiesse, Republican
- James Bohnsack, Republican
Yankton County Commissioner At-Large
(this position requires two representatives)
- John Marquardt, Republican
- Ryan Heine, Republican
- Incumbent Dan Klimisch, Republican
- Incumbent Cheri Loest, Independent
- Matt Evans, Independent
North Sioux City Ballot Measure 5 – Cap on Medical Cannabis Establishments
- Yes
- No