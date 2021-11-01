What Siouxland should know before hitting the polls

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — The last day to vote for city council, mayoral race, and school board elections is Tuesday, and Siouxlanders may be wondering what they need to know before voting.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, so it’s best to be prepared when getting in line to vote.

To find a polling place, contact the local county auditor, or visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, and use your address to locate a polling place near you.

If it is your first time voting or you’ve moved recently, bring proof of address along with your ID, IDs are required.

Iowa has same-day voter registration, but if you are unsure if you are already registered, you can visit the Secretary of State’s website to see if you are registered.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order to restore voting rights to felons if they have completed their sentences and were not convicted of murder or sexual abuse crimes.

If you received an absentee ballot but would like to vote in person, bring the ballot with you so it can be canceled.

If you work from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., you are legally allowed to take two hours of paid time off to vote.