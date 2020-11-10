What it means to some Siouxlanders to have Kamala Harris as VP-elect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the projected winners in the race for the White House.

Harris made history as the first woman and woman of color to be a U.S. Vice President-elect.

She was born in 1964, just one year before the Voting Rights Act, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices.

Unity in the Community President Monique Scarlett said Harris is breaking down barriers for all women broadening the path toward equality.

“From my perspective, this actually means that it’s limitless. It means it’s possible. Everything we’ve been struggling to do, have been oppressed from getting done for years, now we are able to do simply by the voice of our vote,” Scarlett said.

Woodbury County Attorney Dr. Michelle Venable-Ridley said she’s overjoyed and that it means people who have been historically discriminated against can now be part of the main dialogue.

“As a mom, it makes my heart so proud and so hopeful for not only my daughter, but for generations to come of what is possible and what they can do with their lives. The limitations and barriers are taken off, they are removed, and no matter what political party you come from, you can look at Kamala Harris and you can see that we can do it. We can be more than what we’ve told in the past. We can do it. We can do it. And I’m so grateful for that,” Venable-Ridley said.

One Siouxlander said she’s watching history in the making.

“For the first woman to be in that high level position, for future generations, it will just be weird that it was even an issue. It really takes away those barriers and that mindset that there are things that some people can do and other people can’t do. So every time we hit one of those first milestones, I just think of the future generation’s that will say ‘Why is it a big deal?’ It’s not a big deal anymore,” Cyndi Hanson said.

