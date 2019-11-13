Disney+ adds to long list of streaming services

Today many people choose to watch all of their TV through streaming services, but now with so many streaming choices, many Siouxlanders said it's hard to pick where to spend their money.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Disney+ said it hit 10 million subscribers just 24 hours after launching Tuesday. Many Siouxlanders are getting their Disney fix online after joining the streaming service.

Today, many people choose to watch all of their TV through streaming services, but now with so many streaming choices, many Siouxlanders said it’s hard to pick where to spend their money.

“There is going to be too many, and soon something is gonna absorb into something else, and we will be down to something else because there is no way everyone can subscribe to everything,” said Munsen.

Isiah Musen lives in Sioux City and subscribed to Disney+ Tuesday. He said he has to make deals with his family in order to pay for his online shows.

“My mom and dad didn’t want to get the subscription, so they said, ‘You know, if you want it that bad you’re gonna have to get it.’ So we kinda worked out a deal where they do the Netflix, my dad does the Hulu, and then I do the Disney+,” said Munsen.

KCAU 9 looked up the most basic plans for Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+. With all of them, these services will cost at least $25 a month.

“We have to keep aware of that, and make sure that we are prepared going forward,” said Pat McElroy, the CEO of Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company.

The Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company said streaming services have greatly changed the way their company operates.

“In five years, we probably won’t sell many telephone customers and we probably won’t sell many cable TV customers like we do today, and we will just sell a big fat internet pipe. And customers will buy their services however they choose to,” said McElroy.

The company now focuses on providing the highest speed internet possible needed for constant streaming services.

“Traditional cable is somewhat going away and people are starting to use more streaming services all the time,” said McElroy.

“I personally only use Netflix, and then whenever I need to look at the news that’s the only real-time I use cable or DirecTV,” said Siouxlander Bret Luft.