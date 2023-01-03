SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KCAU) — After a player for the Buffalo Bills collapsed mid-game Monday, many are partially crediting the use of an AED for restarting his heart.

An AED or Automated External Defibrillator is a device that sends electronic shocks to a subject, restoring heart rhythm to normal. Typically, it’s used when needing to revive a person from sudden cardiac arrest.

Unlike CPR, anybody can use the device to save lives. However, Chief Terry Johnson with the South Sioux City Fire Department said while the device can be run by anyone, there are rules to know before using an AED.

“Keep the chest dry, don’t do it in water, stay off of metal bleachers. It could be quite shocking,” said Chief Johnson.

Chief Johnson recommends Siouxlanders take a course on how to use an AED. Local fire departments and the American Red Cross can teach civilians how to use these instruments effectively.