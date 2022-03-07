SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s been seven years since the last major outbreak of highly contagious avian influenza hit the state of Iowa, which killed millions of hens and caused more than a billion dollars in damages.

Today, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed a commercial turkey farm of 50,000 birds was depopulated after there was a confirmed case of avian influenza in their facility.

Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, said while this is a new strand of the virus, his team, along with members of the poultry industry, have better response plans in place than the last time the country saw a major outbreak.

“It’s important to note that this virus is different and it can behave differently and so we’ll have to react to that on the ground, but I would say from a preparation standpoint, from an awareness and a capability standpoint, we’re significantly better than we were in 2015,” said Naig.

Part of that new response plan includes implementing a 10-km “control zone” around the contaminated facility that limits what can go in and out of the area. Naig said the zone includes five other commercial farms and 37 backyard flocks.

Angela Jackson and her husband run an organic poultry farm outside of Vermillion and said the avian influenza is concerning because her egg-laying hens can easily be exposed to wild birds so having a plan in place is extremely critical to her operation.

“Putting what-if scenarios in place like ‘What are we gonna do if this happens?’ I think that’s just really good planning on the part of any poultry producer whether they have just a backyard flock or whether they’re medium size or large size,” said Jackson, co-owner of PrairieSun Poultry.

Secretary Naig said there is no danger in consuming eggs or poultry at this time as well as no health concerns for humans.