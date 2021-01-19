What Biden’s proposal for an 8-year citizenship path could mean for some Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An eight-year path toward citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the United States is what President-Elect Joe Biden said he plans to unveil on day one of his administration.

“It’s difficult not knowing what the future brings. It’s hard that your life, your safety, your freedom is in the hands of politicians,” said Alex Vasquez.

Vasquez was four years old when his family came to the United States, from Columbia.

“We we’re leaving a very violent and dangerous country at the time,” Vasquez said.

In 2012, Vasquez became a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. It protects people like him from deportation.

Under President-Elect Joe Biden’s proposed plan, Vasquez could be granted lawful permanent status, immediately.

“It’s hard to explain the fear that one has of being deported. The fear of being separated from your family. I remember having conversations with my parents of having emergency phone numbers to call in case something happened. It’s crippling and it doesn’t allow you to fully invest in your school work. Fully invest into living a normal life because it’s always constantly weighing on you,” Vasquez said.

The last time an immigration amnesty bill was signed into law was in 1986 during the Reagan administration.

A Siouxland attorney who specializes in immigration law said this kind of bill would have lasting implications.

“I think you’ll see most likely enrollments in universities, colleges, and trade schools go up because you have a class of people who now have the ability to attend. I think you’ll see a lot more eligible workers in the work force. People with more purchasing power and more security as far as I’m not going to rent, I’m now going to be able to buy a home because I don’t have the fear of being removed,” Heidi Oligmueller said.

Under the proposed legislation, those living in the U.S. as of January 1, would have a five-year path to temporary legal status, or a green card, if they pass certain requirements.

It’s then a three-year path to naturalization, if they decide to pursue citizenship.

“We’re hoping they deliver on all the promises that they gave. It’s hard when it’s a political matter because a lot of people have a lot of opinions but when you’re impacted directly, it means a little bit more,” Vasquez said.