Wetlands benefit from spring flooding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the weather begins to warm up we are still getting a lot of rain this summer. Iowa is experiencing record high rainfall this year.

Iowa’s state climatologist says the state saw its wettest year in more than a century receiving 16 inches more than the states yearly average.

The additional moisture has had Iowa’s rivers and waterways at record levels this year–including area wetlands.

“With these large amounts of rain and water, we have seen they actually benefit the wetlands,” said Brian Stehr, the deputy director of Woodbury County Conservation.

Siouxland has several state-regulated wetland areas.

“Wetlands are an awesome way to trap water,” said Luis Cruz-Arroyo, USDA Assistant Conservationist for Field Operations.

“It gives it a place for it to go instead of running right into the stream and you know causing flooding issues,” said Stehr.

Wetlands like Snyder Bend are designed to help prevent large amounts of water from overflowing into local rivers.

“When we do get a big influx of water they can store that water and use it during those times when it’s not so wet during the year and it helps keep them self regulated,” said Stehr.

Even during this season of extreme rainfall, state conservationists say wetlands are serving their purpose.

“Prevent the water from affecting all plain landowners that is very important when we are designing we are not designed to back up water as far as the land we are designing them to retain them in a certain amount of land,” said Cruz-Arroyo.

All of this year’s rainfall is also good news for the many birds, fish, and insects that live in the wetlands.



“A full wetland, new vegetation has been exposed and it is useable for fish or amphibian and there are a lot of food values with that,” said Nick Baumgarten a Private Land Biologist with the DNR.

Wetlands are beneficial to our Siouxland area during those wet months, and even as it warms up those wetlands will be able to adapt to support the wildlife.