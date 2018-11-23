Wet weekend ahead

We saw temperatures reaching the low to mid 60’s in Siouxland yesterday! Well above our average with nothing but sunshine for your Thanksgiving.

Now as we head into the weekend, conditions are already changing. We are seeing heavy cloud coverage that moved in overnight. That could eventually produce some light rain showers this morning into the early afternoon.

If rain is falling, it will generally be limited to our northwest Iowan communities.

Tomorrow we will start the day with sunshine, but that will not last very long, as overcast skies move right back in.

That will eventually lead to a few light rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours as well.

The precipitation will continue off and on overnight, but the latest model runs shows the low pressure system sinking down to the south. This is good news, as the heaviest snowfall will occur far south of Omaha even.

This does not mean we are in the clear here however.

Northern Siouxland could see around a dusting or so up to a half an inch.

The Sioux City Metro area should get around an inch of snow or less, while southern Siouxland could pick up to as much as 2 inches of snow, while most will hover around that one inch mark.

After the snow moves out Sunday morning, roads should have recovered by the afternoon hours.

If you are traveling back this weekend, Saturday or late Sunday will be your best bet at doing that.

Next week, especially with light snow expected to remain on the ground, temperatures will stick to the low 30’s out there unfortunately.

Austin Kopnitsky – Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News