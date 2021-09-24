Westwood community comes together following Homecoming parade accident

SLOAN, Iowa (KCAU) — Westwood families came together to console one another after a boy was critically injured during a homecoming parade in Sloan on Friday.

The Westwood community gathered to at the football field to talk to one another after a boy was seriously hurt during an accident during a Homecoming parade. One person told KCAU 9 the boy, who was a junior high football player and cross-country runner, was on a trailer when he fell off the trailer. He was then ran over by vehicles driving behind the trailer.

Westwood Schools were celebrating their Homecoming Week and were set to host Hinton for their Homecoming game. However, the game was postponed until Saturday, with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

Tonight’s game at Westwood has been postponed to Saturday September 25 at 5:00. More information to follow. Players are to still report TONIGHT to the school as normal for a walkthrough. — Hinton School (@HintonSchool) September 24, 2021

KCAU 9 spoke to Woodbury County authorities at the event. They said the boy’s family has been notified and more information will be released later.