SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Governor Kim Reynolds has declared October Manufacturing Month.

An important part of manufacturing is transporting goods. However, there is a shortage of drivers.

KCAU 9 spoke with experts at Western Iowa Technical Community College’s (WITCC) Beltway Center which teaches new drivers about the current climate in trucking.

The center attributes the shortage to retirements, with not enough new drivers to replace retirees, but WITCC is working closely with the industry to fill the demand.

“With expectations that they’re going to meet, we have the various companies come in and talk to them give them a broad overview of how they work and then we try to meet that demand by putting the best person out there we can,” said Rod Herron of WITCC.