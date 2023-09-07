SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College has unveiled a new logo.

The college held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to celebrate the new logo as well as other growth at the campus. That includes a new admissions area, bookstore, and esports arena.

In a release, the college said it spent two years doing market research and developing the logo.

Dr. Terry Murrell, the president of Western Iowa Tech, explained how the new logo represents the college.

WIT’s new logo, unveiled September 7, 2023

“This new logo demonstrates the connection and support the faculty show our students,” Murrell said. “It embodies our professional yet welcoming persona and shows how Western Iowa Tech elevates students to reach their fullest potential.”

In addition to the new logo, the college showed off the renovations of the Dr. Robert E. Kiser building. The Admissions, Student Services, Student Financial Services, and front entryway were remodeled in 2021 to include an open-concept layout, high ceilings, natural light, and new finishes. This last summer, the college bookstore was relocated to the front of the Dr. Robert E. Kiser building.

In the spring of 2023, the college constructed an esports arena in conjunction with announcing esports to its athletics programs. The arena will be used by the 23 students on the team for practice and competition four times a week. WIT announced in early August that their athletic teams, the Comets, will compete in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.