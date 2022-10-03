SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITTCC) will be hosting a music festival known as WITSTOCK on October 7.

According to a release, the event will feature local bands including In Due Time, Evandale, and Kris Lager Band with performer John Rush, also known as the “Human iPod”, as the emcee. There will be free food and activities such as a sneaker raffle, car bash, guitar raffle, and family-friendly crafts.

WITSTOCK is free and open to the public and will start at 6 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.