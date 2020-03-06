Western Iowa Tech to hold career fair this month

FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, a recruiter in the shale gas industry, left, speaks with an attendee of a job fair in Cheswick, Pa. Hiring in the United States jumped in February 2020 as employers added a robust 273,000 jobs, evidence that the economy was in strong shape before the coronavirus began to sweep through the nation.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – IowaWORKS and Western Iowa Tech Community College will be hosting a career fair on March 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the WITCC campus.

Those who attend the career fair will have the opportunity to explore employment opportunities with many industries including business, manufacturing, welding, education, and health.

Career fairs give those who attend the opportunity to connect with employers.

During the fall 2019 semester, over 100 employers had booths set up inside WITCC with open positions, ready to interview qualified students, alumni, and other applicants.

The employers at the career fair during the fall semester were also able to help provide more information about their field to those interested.

WITTCC is hoping to reach that many employers and attendees again this time.

The event is free and open to the public, taking place at WITCC (4647 Stone Avenue in Sioux City) at the main entrance.

For more information about the career fair, contact Carol Muhs at Carol.Muhs@witcc.edu.