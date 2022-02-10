SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College will continue to offer free tuition for the third year in a row thanks to the Last-Dollar Scholarship.

The Last-Dollar Scholarship was first offered to WITCC students in 2019, and covers tuition and some fees for specific programs that align with high-demand jobs in Iowa. The Scholarship is available to recent Iowa high school graduates and adults ages 20 and older, who are enrolled in an eligible program, and who are attending WITCC part-time or full-time

A wide variety of programs are covered with the scholarships in areas such as Agriculture, Health Administration, Building Trades, Health, Police Science, Cyber Security, Computer Networking, Robotics, Engineering, and Culinary. Additional programs in Business, Administration, and Paralegal have been added for Fall 2022.

The Last-Dollar Scholarship is part Governor Kim Reynold’s Future Ready Iowa initiative, which aims to build a pipeline of skilled workers, fill worker shortages in certain industries, and keep Iowa competitive to other states.

Since its introduction, The Last-Dollar Scholarship has been received by approximately 1,240 students and over $2.7 million has been awarded.

“Without seeing the scholarship commercials last summer I would have not considered enrolling in college because of the financial barrier. The scholarship has been what I owe my college success to for having been given the chance to attend college and making the most of this opportunity. I appreciated being rewarded with this financial boost and didn’t want to waste it. This scholarship has awarded me with being on the Presidential Scholar’s list and now giving me my certification in the HVAC program. I really enjoyed my second round of college life more than the first time and will forever be indebted,” said WITCC student Courtney Akins.

For more information about the Last-Dollar Scholarship, contact Andrea Rohlena at andrea.rohlena@witcc.edu.

This article was written using information provided by Western Iowa Tech Community College.