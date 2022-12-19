SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students from Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) raised more than $2,000 for local charities and will be presenting checks to the organizations.

According to a release from WITCC, students who are part of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society helped to raise $2,500 through a silent auction.

On Tuesday, the students will be presenting checks to the Foodbank of Siouxland, WITCC Food Pantry, Girls, Inc., Sanford Community Center, and the Community Action Agency. Each organization will receive $500.