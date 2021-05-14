Western Iowa Tech students graduate from Regional Law Enforcement Academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Eight students from Western Iowa Tech were celebrated for taking the next step in their law enforcement careers.

Loved ones and members of the law enforcement community gathered together to see the next generation graduate from the Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

The students already have Police Science or Bachelor’s degrees.

The nine-week law enforcement program focuses on subjects including unbiased policing, ethics, and mental health training.

“I’m going to keep working even harder, and graduating with the seven guys and being the only female, like, they pushed me a lot and I didn’t even think I would, I hate pain, and putting myself through bad pain, but with them being on my side its like, you know, they kept pushing me and I can’t stop now, you know,” says Stephanie Arroyo, a graduate of the program.

“Very great, very excited, too, and I’m happy to get my career started here with the Woodbury County Sherriff’s Office and serve and protect the community,” says Angel Chagolla, another graduate of the program.

This is the 29th academy class to graduate from the academy.