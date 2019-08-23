Western Iowa Tech students get re-acquainted with a foam party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Students at Western Iowa Tech Community College are turning to something extra creative to get re-acquainted.



The college hosting a foam party for returning students Thursday night.

Classes don’t begin until next week, but college staffers say events like this one help students come to together boosting the social aspect of going to college.



“Some of these people are here for the first time going to college and we have to bring the social aspect to it so they can kind of let their hair down and have some fun and then next week is a full week of classes. We did a foam party about 10 years ago but I think it’s time to bring it back. The foam is new and improved,” said WITCC Activities Director Mike Brown.



Brown says similar student activities are planned throughout the school year, not only in Sioux City but also at WIT campuses in Cherokee and Denison. Enrollment at WIT’s Sioux City campus is projected to be around 5,500 this fall.

