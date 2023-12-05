SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Artificial intelligence is making its way into daily life, and also into the classroom.

Western Iowa Tech Community College held an open event on Tuesday about the role of AI in education.

The talk was led by Judith Sebesta, founder of Sebesta Education Consulting LLC in Austin, Texas.

The organizers of the event said they hoped those in attendance learned about all sides of artificial intelligence.

“We need to be more educated about it and know pros and cons about it to be able to use AI in the most productive and effective ways,” said Sima Dabir, mathematics instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College and Beta Zeta Mu advisor.

The convocation was organized by Beta Zeta Mu, a chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and was open to the public.