SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is collaborating with IowaWORKS to host five industry-related career fairs throughout the months of March and April.

The program-specific career fairs will take place on their Sioux City campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to WITCC.

Attendees will be able to explore unique employment opportunities and broaden their knowledge on different Siouxland employers. Employers will provide interviews for open positions.

The career fairs will be held as follows:

March 21-22 : Health Administration and Health Science

: Health Administration and Health Science April 11 : Agriculture, Animal Science, Automotive Technology, Building Trades Business, Culinary Arts, Education, Finance, Hospitality, and Training

: Agriculture, Animal Science, Automotive Technology, Building Trades Business, Culinary Arts, Education, Finance, Hospitality, and Training April 12 : Engineering, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Automation

: Engineering, Manufacturing, and Robotics and Automation April 26: Art, Computers/Information Technology, Design, Law, Police Science, Emergency Services, Mass Communications, and Music

Career fairs are free and open to the public.

For more information about the event, contact Kristy Bowman at Kristy.bowman@witcc.edu.