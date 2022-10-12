SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) students got the chance Wednesday to speak with potential employeers.

27 of them lined the hall of the college speaking with students in the Art, Music and Design programs. The event was hosted by WITCC with the help of Iowa Works to show students what kind of opportunities could be waiting for them after graduation.

“This is an opportunity for them to see what businesses are looking for, that they’ll be able to use their degree for employment,” said Jon Murad of Iowa Works.

This career fair is the first of five the college will be hosting. The next will be on October 26 with a first responder and criminal justice focus.