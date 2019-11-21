Western Iowa Tech held free clothing event for college students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders may have picked up a new outfit all thanks to a local college.

Western Iowa Tech Community College invited its students to get work-appropriate clothing for free.

The “Dress for Success” event at the Rocklin Center helps students get a leg up in job interviews.

Staff say that finding the right outfit for work can be hard on a student’s budget.

“Not have extra cost to go out and buy a new outfit, they’re already trying to pay for school and a lot of them are working to get through school. So, if we can help aleve the barriers and the burdens for our students to seamlessly go into the workforce, I think its a great program,” said Ashley Diediker, Western Iowa Tech Community College.

And students can show off their outfits at Western Iowa Tech’s Career Fair Thursday at 10 a.m.