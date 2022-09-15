SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) held a blood drive in hopes of bringing in more people.

WITCC’s blood drive went on for six hours with hopes to get 90 blood donations from staff, students, and faculty.

Blood drives help bring in more blood for hospitals for the purpose of saving a person’s life from an injury or illness. While anyone can donate blood, it’s highly recommended to prepare your body for loss of blood.

“It’s like a run. The day before, you know, start the day before. eating well, hydrate, drink at least half your body weight in volume of what you weigh,” said Alfie Allen, a mobile phlebotomist for the Red Cross.

Allen said afterwards folks need to get plenty of rest and eat well.