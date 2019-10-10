Western Iowa Tech Community College held human library event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You can learn many different things from books at a library, but a special library was a lot more interactive than a paperback at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Western Iowa Tech Community College hosted a human library for students to learn the stories and experiences of others in the community.

Organizers hope students would walk away with a better understanding of one another.

“Represented here are people that live next door to you, in your neighborhood, go to school with your kids, stuff like that. So I think it’s a great opportunity for Siouxland to learn about the people of Siouxland,” Teresa McElroy from Western Iowa Tech Community College said.

Human libraries have been held at several other locations for students and others in the community to continue to learn more about one another.