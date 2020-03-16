Western Iowa Tech Community College ends J-1 Visa Exchange Program due to global coronavirus outbreak

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) announced it will end the J-1 Visa Exchange Program due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.
The college said in a statement that it has been advised to “cancel student international travel programs.”
WITCC said they are sending the J-1 students back to their home countries next week.
Read the full statement below.
Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) acts consistently with the recommendations by the US Department of State in operating the J1 Visa Exchange program. Given the global outbreak of COVID-19, institutes of higher education have been advised to cancel student international travel programs and suggest students currently enrolled in exchange programs return to their home country. Therefore, it is with a deep sense of sadness WITCC will be ending the J1 Visitor program. Given the speed of spread and the number of countries experiencing community transmission, the college has evaluated the risks and believes suspending the program is an appropriate proactive measure that will protect the health and safety of the students. The college is working with the students to arrange transportation and flights to their home countries over the following week.From Western Iowa Tech Community College