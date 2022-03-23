SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College’s Board President has passed away at 88.

Dr. Robert Rasmus, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday at Sunrise Retirement Community.

Rasmus had joined the Board of Directors in 1991 before being elected to the Board President in 2002. Officials said that the college added many new programs and buildings during his time.

In a statement, WITCC said that their condolences go out to Rasmus’ family and that they are eternally grateful for what he was done for the college.

Rasmus was born in 1934 and grew up in Canby, Minnesota. He later graduated from Le Mars High School in 1952. He graduated from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 1958 and practiced dentistry in Boone, Iowa from 1960 to 1966 later returning to earn a Masters of Science degree in Orthodontics.

In 1968 Rasmus moved to Sioux City and was a partner with Wagner, Johnson, Rasmus, PC until he retired in 1995.

Rasmus previously served on the Board of Directors at Morningside University for 12 years. He was also a member of the Western Iowa Tech Community College Board of Directors since 1997. He was the past Chair of the Military Affairs Committee for the Chamber of Commerce, was Siouxland I-Club President, a member of National I-Club, and served as the River-Cade Port Admiral as well as many others.

A visitation for Rasmus will be held on Monday, March 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Meyers Brothers Colonial Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City with a private burial afterward.