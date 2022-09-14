SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College has announced that they are pursuing athletics on campus.

On Monday, the college’s board of directors gave the authorization to submit an application to the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA). This application will be submitted on October 1.\

“We are very excited to bring athletics to our campus,” said Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College. “We believe an athletics program will help build a stronger connection to our community and increase the vibrancy of our campus community.”

If the application is approved, WIT said they are aiming to start teams for women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men’s and women’s soccer by the end of the year.