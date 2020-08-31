Western Iowa Labor Federation cancels Siouxland Labor Day Picnic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another local event has been canceled due to the pandemic.
Western Iowa Labor Federation has canceled the Siouxland Picnic for 2020 due to COVID-19.
Anyone with questions can reach out to President Scott Punteney at 402-657-1007.
