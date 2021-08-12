Westbound ramp from Hwy 20 to I-29 to close Thursday night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The ramp from westbound Highway 20 to north- and southbound Interstate 29 will be closing Thursday night so crews can place a tower light at the interchange.

Weather permitting, the Iowa DOT District 3 office said in a release that the interchange will close from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Drivers are asked to slow down, obey speed limits and other signs in work areas, and be aware traffic fines are doubled in work zones.

For the latest traveling information is available through the Iowa 511 system. You can call 511 (while in Iowa), visit its website, or download the app for the latest information.