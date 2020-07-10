Westbound Hwy 20 east of I-29 closed to complete emergency repair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The westbound lanes of Highway 20 east of Interstate 29 have been closed to complete an emergency shoulder repair.

According to the Iowa DOT, US Highway 20 westbound traffic in Sioux City is detoured onto I-29, to Exit 147A/Floyd Boulevard to Interstate 29 southbound.

Officials said the Highway 20 traffic will be restored Friday by 8 p.m.

