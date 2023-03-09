SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Finishing construction between Market and Bluff streets will result in a temporary road closure.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced in a press release on Thursday that a block of West Third Street will be closed to allow a private contractor to complete work on an adjacent building. The closure is scheduled to begin on the morning of March 13 and is expected to be completed the same day.

A detour will be set up utilizing Market, West Fourth, and Bluff streets during the closure.

Engineering Division is advising drivers to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic signs during the closure.