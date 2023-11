SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The West Street Bridge will be closing due to testings, said the City of Sioux City Engineering Division.

According to a press release, the closure will allow the City’s consultant to perform soil tests around the bridge.

The closure will begin on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A detour will not be posted. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs in regard to the closure.