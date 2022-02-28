SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rock Valley and West Sioux schools are both experiencing space issues in their facilities due to constant growth over the years, and both are hoping for community support during Tuesday’s public measure votes.

Superintendent of Rock Valley Community Schools, Chad Janzen, said the district has grown by 15 to 20 students each year during his more than a decade of service and said now is the time to expand the high school to allow more room for all grade levels.

If Rock Valley’s $25 million bond measure is passed, property taxes would increase by about five dollars a month for a home valued at $100,000.

Janzen said the district will pay off its last bond for an elementary school that passed in 2004 this summer and believes the district has been fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money.

“By paying off two years early and refinancing that bond in I think 2012, we’ll have saved taxpayers $745,000 in interest payments on that elementary building debt, which is really fascinating,” said Janzen.

Rock Valley’s city administrator Tom Van Maanen said the district’s plan was well thought out and gives them additional space for future growth.

“You want to see them develop a plan that addresses things so it’s not a continual, every three, five years, something new comes out, and I do believe their plan takes those things into account,” said Van Maanen.

As for West Sioux, their $15.6 million measure would go towards the construction of a new elementary that would house all pre-K through 5th-grade students under one roof in Ireton.

Travis Popken is the principal at West Sioux Elementary — which houses just 2nd through 5th-graders currently.

Popken said they’ve used every crook and cranny possible, even having to turn to portable trailer classrooms, but he said that’s not an acceptable learning environment for the future.

“They’re helping us to kind of contain that for right now, that’s not a longtime solution for us. Our footprint right now is pretty limited,” said Popken.

Both general obligation bond referendums will need 60% plus one vote to pass.