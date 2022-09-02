WISNER, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska county has reported an area tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department (ELVHD) stated in a release that a mosquito pool in Madison County tested positive for WNV. The infected pool was collected on August 23.

The ELVPHD is asking for assistance from the public in preventing mosquitoes that may end up spreading the virus. This includes cleaning, removing, or covering containers that can hold water where the insects can lay their eggs. Avoid water that has been contaminated with organic matter such as animal feces, grass, and leaves. Finally, protect yourself with insect repellant and wear long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn hours, and using screens on all doors and windows or air conditioners during hot weather.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WNV is usually spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds then spread the virus to people and other animals by biting them.

The press release stated that cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Most people infected with WNV do not feel sick.

According to the release, about 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash and about 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as brain inflammation or meningitis.

Severe illnesses can occur in people of any age; however, people over 60 years of age are at greater risk for severe illness if they are infected along with people with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants, are also at greater risk according to the release.