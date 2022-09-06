DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A Siouxland county health department reported that West Nile Virus (WNV) has been detected in the area.

According to a release, the Dakota County Health Department (DCHD) collected a mosquito trapping in South Sioux City that tested positive for WNV.

The release stated most people infected do not show any symptoms, however, one out of five people develop a fever as well as headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. DCHD advises people to see their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms.

People can protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellent that contains DEET, wearing long sleeves and long pants, and dumping out any standing water.