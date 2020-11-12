West Middle School seventh grade class moves to virtual learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The seventh grade class at West Middle School moved to emergency response virtual learning Wednesday in response to COVID-19 cases.

School officials made the decision after the Sioux City Community School District learned on November 10 that there were multiple individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.

They said that since middle school grades are normally housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the grade level.

