West Middle School seventh grade class moves to virtual learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The seventh grade class at West Middle School moved to emergency response virtual learning Wednesday in response to COVID-19 cases.
School officials made the decision after the Sioux City Community School District learned on November 10 that there were multiple individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.
They said that since middle school grades are normally housed in a pod, the cross-contact is contained within the grade level.
