West Middle School moves to virtual learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – All of West Middle School moved to emergency response virtual learning Wednesday in response to COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, the District decided to shift the learning model for West Middle School, per the Return-to-Learn Plan.

West Middle School will use the emergency response Virtual Learning model from November 13 to November 25. On-Site Learning will resume on November 30. Officials said significant consideration and analysis went into this decision.

As the community COVID-19 positivity rate has increased, the District has carefully monitored our schools’ absence rates.

It was announced earlier that the 7th grade classroom would move online, but the district announced the entire building would be moving to virtual learning.