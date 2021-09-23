West Lyon students charged after allegedly participating in viral TikTok challenge

FILE – This Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, shows the TikTok logo on a smartphone in Tokyo. The Chinese government has made investments in two of the nation’s most significant technology firms: ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns global video app TikTok, and Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, in a move apparently intended to bolster its sway over the nation’s flourishing technology sector. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

WEST LYON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said two students have been charged for allegedly stealing soap dispensers as part of a trending challenge on TikTok.

According to a release, two juveniles were charged after two soap dispensers went missing at West Lyon Community School. Authorities said one juvenile was charged with fifth-degree theft and the other was charged with fifth-degree criminal mischief.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said parents and students should be aware of a recent TikTok trend that encourages students to take items from school and that it’s a crime.

Schools in Sioux City and Sioux County have also reported incidents of vandalisms in their bathrooms.

The “devious licks” challenge, which has been trending on TikTok, has caused issues nationwide, as reports of students destroying and vandalizing bathrooms have grown.

TikTok announced they were working on removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.