West Lyon 3rd grader killed in crash

INWOOD, Iowa (KCAU) — West Lyon Community School District confirmed a 3rd grader was killed in a crash Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the school, a crash involving a bus and another vehicle resulting in the death of a 3rd grader.

Around 7:30 a.m., a bus stopped to pick up students when a vehicle hit it from behind. The passenger, a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also a juvenile, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The school said that the students on the bus were safe.



West Lyon Community Schools is offering grief counseling Friday into next week.

The Iowa State Patrol is still investigating the incident. No names have been released at the time.