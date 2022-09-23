SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE (10:27 a.m.): Sioux City police have provided an update about a potential threat that lead to the lockout of three local schools.

Sioux City Police said that they were notified around 8:30 a.m. Friday that a student made a concerning post showing ammo on social media.

The student was identified as a juvenile male police said, and is being questioned.

Police determined the threat to not be a direct threat. As a result, the post will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office in order to decide on charges.

Police are commending the students who reported the concerning post and are encouraging parents to speak with their children about how their social media posts can raise alarm.

UPDATE (9:44 a,m.): Sioux City Police have confirmed that the post was made by a student. Additionally, they have said that they have made contact with the student and are working to bring more information soon.

UPDATE (9:16 a.m.): The lockout has been lifted.

The school said that police determine there is “not credible.”

West High School, West Middle School, and Loess Hills Elementary School went into lockout earlier in the morning.

UPDATE (9:11 a.m.): The Sioux City Police Department provided a few new details.

They said that a West High School student told the school administration earlier in the morning that a veiled threat was posted on social media. Out of caution, the school district went into lockout.

The police also said, “The safety and security of students is a priority for us and we take threats of violence very seriously.”

PREVIOUS: Some Sioux City schools are on lockout after officials said a threat was made.

The school said the threat was made on social media. As a result, West High School, West Middle School, and Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary are on lockout, meaning no one is allowed in or out of the buildings.

The school district told the threat was targeted towards West High School, and they issued the lockout to the other schools as a precautionary measure.

The school district said that it and police are investigating the incident.

The school told KCAU 9 that all students and staff are safe, adding that they entered the lockout out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing situation. We’ll update as we learn more.