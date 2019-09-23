West High holds Community Resource Fair

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A community resource fair took over West High Monday during parent-teacher conferences.

It’s the third annual community resource fair at the school. The free event helps provide students and their parents with a list of available resources in the community.

This year, students could learn about a number of agencies, including League of Women Voters, Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, Human Rights Commission, Planned Parenthood, Siouxland Mental Health.

School counselor Bernie Scolaro said this is a good chance for students and parents to get exposed to different organizations in the area.

“We want them to have the opportunity, kind of like a one-stop-shop. To be able to walk around while they’re here. ‘Let me get some information about something. Can I hear or find out more about it?’ They may not go out and drive just to get information. This way its all in one spot.” said Scolaro

The school hopes to continue this community fair for years to come.