SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A West High alum is giving back to fellow students. On Thursday morning, all Sioux City middle and high schools received boxes of over 16,000 menstrual products for free to be placed in bathrooms across the district.

The items were donated by Jordy Cambaran, a West High Graduate, as a way to help give girls free access to items they need.

“I decided to take action on my own and so I started supplying one of the bathrooms since January, but I soon realized that it got pretty pricy so that’s when I decided to seek out for advice and started my own gofundme where I’ve raised over $2,200,” Cambaran said.

The items will be placed in three bathrooms in each school and replenished weekly.