West 19th St. in Sioux City closing at Riverside Blvd for utility repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Part of West 19th Street will be closing next week.

Starting Monday, West 19th Street at Riverside Boulevard will be closed for utility repairs as part of the Riverside Boulevard Resurfacing Project.

West 19th Street will be closed to through traffic at Burton Street. Detours utilizing both Burton and Casselman Streets, to 4th Street and War Eagle Drive will be posted.

It is expected to be complete the afternoon of October 2.

Driver are asked to slow down, obey traffic signals and drive cautiously.

