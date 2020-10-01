West 18th St. and Allan St. to close due to utility repair project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – West 18th St. and Allan St. will close starting October 5 for a utility repair project.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, the work is anticipated to be complete by December.

The West 18th St. and Allan St. Utility Repair project includes the construction of paving, storm
sewer infrastructure, and sidewalk affected by a water main break at West 18th Street and Allan
Street.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with
regards to this closure.

