Section of Wesley Parkway closing Friday for road repairs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Wesley Parkway will be closed Friday to repair sections of the road.

The Sioux City Engineering Division announced that Wesley Parkway will be closing from May 31 to June 1 for road repairs from West 4th Street/6th Street and 5th Street/ Kansas Street

The closure will begin Friday morning and will reopen Saturday afternoon after all repairs have been completed, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted. The detour will use Kansas Street, West 3rd Street, Perry Street, and West 4th Street.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution, and always obey all traffic signals and signs.