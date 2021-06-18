‘We’re all praying’: Hawarden residents look to stay afloat during drought

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Smaller Siouxland communities, including Hawarden, use wells as a source of water and right now, aquifers are becoming dryer by the day, and that’s a problem.

“We need rain, we’ve been praying hard for it, we’re conserving water as best we can.”

As drought conditions worsen, people in rural communities are working to keep their wells full, their yards green, and their gardens from drying up.

“The river is about as low as we’ve seen in a long time, it’s down about 10 foot, all the trees, the shrubs that we have not seen, it’s coming up, we haven’t seen it the water usually covers it, know the farmers need the rain too, their crops are hurting,” resident Ray Miller said.

One man said he’s invested a lot of time and money into his garden, and now he’s worried it won’t survive.

But Hawarden’s public works director said they’re doing what they can to keep that from happening.

“We monitor our wells pretty much daily to see where our levels are at and we’ve been down about 2 to 3 feet which is why we wanted to implement the water watch,” Waterman said.

Hawarden’s water watch restricts lawn irrigation to twice a week, between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and does not permit non-essential water use.

“Basically, you don’t want to go out and clean your drive way with water, stuff like that,” said Waterman.

Waterman says the city is is prepared, if conditions get worse, but like Miller, he’s leaving it in the hands of a higher power.

“You know, we’re all praying to the good Lord that something’s going to happen here, you know, to let the skies open, let it rain,” Miller said.

As we move into July, around the second week, Waterman says Hawarden should have a better idea whether to move to the next stage of it’s water conservation plan, but for now, the town remains at stage one.