Wells Visitor Center to re-open, new items added to menu

Le Mars, Iowa (KCAU) – Wells Visitor Center will be reopening to serve the public over the 4th of July weekend.

The Visitor Center re-opened July 2nd, with protective measures in place due to COVID-19.

Some new items are also expected to be added to the menu including bubble tea, a new shake and sundae, and more, including non-dairy options using Halo Top products.

Dining space will reopen to the public with restrictions and rearrangements in place taking CDC social distancing recommendations. The second floor and rooftop patio will remain closed.

“The well-being of guests and staff has been and will remain our number one priority,” Shannon Rodenburg, senior manager, said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure safety without compromising the fun, ice cream experience we’re known to deliver.”

Summer hours at the visitor center will be Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, and Sunday 12pm-8pm. July 4 hours will be 11am-6pm. Curbside pickup orders remain available by calling ahead or ordering online.