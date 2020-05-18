Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor reopens at reduced capacity

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor has announced that it will reopen its dining space and operate at reduced capacity on Monday.

Wells Enterprises said they have several precautions in place to keep customers safe.

The company will be adjusting its current operations as Iowa businesses follow suit with Governor Reynolds’ recommendation that food service establishments open at 50% capacity with protective measures in place.

There are many safety-minded precautions in place at the visitor center that includes:

All employees wear masks and gloves – gloves are changed between each guest

All employees receive health screening before being allowed on site

Plexiglass shields installed at the service counter

Sanitizer available upon entrance

Floor markings and temporary layout changes to ensure social distancing while waiting in line

Employee “greeter” stationed near entrance to control number of guests allowed in and to provide safety updates

Employee “sanitizer” responsible for maintaining cleanliness throughout the visitor center, specifically seating and high-touch areas

The company mentions that upon reopening, guests can expect a full menu item availability and the gift shop items will also be available for purchase.

In addition to opening dine-in at limited capacity, the visitor center will continue to offer to-go services for orders that are placed by phone and online.

Initially, the hours will be limited to Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wells said the second-floor interactive area, rooftop patio, and event center will remain closed.

