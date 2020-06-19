Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor closing dining room after employees test positive for COVID-19

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars is limiting their service starting Saturday after employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the company, other employees who were in contact with those who tested positive were notified and are also being tested.
To help ensure everyone’s safety, the parlor will only be open for carryout and to-go order only with a limited menu.
The interactive area, rooftop patio and event center also remain closed.
The company said that employees are required to wear gloves and face masks and undergo health screenings before each shift.
Read the full statement below.
Our goal is to do all we can to remain open for our guests and to continue to do so safely while providing necessary support to our staff.